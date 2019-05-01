Star-studded line up for Wight Proms

Following a hugely successful first year, Wight Proms is set to return this August with another all-star line up.

The four-day festival has quickly established itself as one of the Island’s landmark events and will return from Thursday, August 29th to Sunday, September 1st in the grounds of Northwood House in Cowes.

The Wight Proms has announced ‘A Wight Laugh’ for the Friday night, starring comedy legends Alan Davies and Shappi Khorsandi. On the Saturday, enjoy ‘Wight at the Musicals’, starring the West End’s magnificent Ruthie Henshall, and ‘Last Wight of the Proms’ takes place on the Sunday, starring the incredible Lesley Garrett CBE. Festival founder Mike Christie said: “Last year’s headliners received such high plaudits, so we knew we had set the bar very high. We’ve been working hard to enhance the offering from last year and are delighted to announce these internationally renowned acts. “Couple this with another great line up of local talent, including Company B-UK, The Rockafellas, Theatretrain and the winners from the Isle of Wight Music and Dance Drama Festival and we’re sure to have another great festival this August!”

Organisers have also added two new events to this year’s Wight Proms, outdoor cinema ‘Wight at the Movies’ and family-friendly entertainment ‘Peter & the Wolf’. ‘Wight at the Movies’ will be held on the Thursday, screening two classics: The Greatest Showman, from 1pm, and Grease, at 7.30pm. This has already generated huge interest on social media, and tickets are selling fast. Peter & the Wolf will be held on the Saturday afternoon and is a perennial favourite by Sergei Prokofiev, which helps children enjoy the experience of going to a concert by making it fun and entertaining. Mike Christie added: “We had a fantastic few days last year, with a packed schedule, however, it was always the aim to offer the community as much variety as possible over the four days. The addition of the open-air cinema and Peter & the Wolf opens our festival up even more and we’re delighted to be able to offer these extra events.” An integral aim of the Wight Proms, whether via the free workshops or by simply attending the festival and seeing the top international line up, is to enable hundreds of people to be involved in the arts, which they may otherwise not have experienced.

Tickets are now on general sale, at www.wightproms.co.uk, and are anticipated to sell-out. To receive news before anyone else, including details of artists yet to be announced, sign up to the Wight Proms mailing list, via:

www.wightproms.co.uk