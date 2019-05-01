Live the high life in Tenerife

Beacon Editor Lorraine White reveals why Tenerife should be your go-to place for a little bit of luxury –

When you think of the most luxurious holiday destinations, Tenerife may not be the first to come to mind – but it definitely should.

Having recently enjoyed the vast and varied experiences this holiday island has to offer, I can safely say there is so much more to Tenerife than the sun, sea and sangria it is sometimes reputed for.

Home to some of Europe’s most luxurious resorts, a heavenly haven for foodies and with breathtaking scenery at every turn, I was actually blown away by ever ything it had to offer.

And that’s before we even did some proper exploring.

On day one, we sampled some of the stunning wines on offer at the family-owned Bodegas Reveron winery and vineyard in Vilaflor.

As well as panoramic views of the island’s diverse landscape, from 1,300m above sea level, the establishment hosts guided tours and tastings of their hand-harvested wines alongside delicious Spanish snacks – the perfect way to spend a sunny day.

Sitting proudly 3,718m above the sea, a trip to the world’s third highest volcano, Mount Teide, was next on our agenda.

Our trip took us on a breathtaking journey above the clouds and through the spectacular rugged landscape of Teide National Park, a natural phenomena visited by more than three million visitors each year – and it’s not hard to see why.

Mount Teide is the spectacular centrepiece of some truly sensational scenery and, without a doubt, one to tick off the bucket list if you can.

A favourite for me was our whale and dolphin watching experience. This is something you simply have to do.

We were lucky enough to see pilot whales, turtles and dolphins on a thrilling two-hour boat trip off Los Gigantes.

Just 30 minutes from the coast we watched pods of dolphins and whales play alongside our boat.

It was magical to see them in their natural habitat – the crystal clear waters of the North Atlantic Ocean – with the towering Los Gigantes cliffs as the spectacular backdrop.

They say Tenerife is ‘The Island of a Thousand Experiences’ and, believe me, that’s no exaggeration. Whatever you look for in a holiday, you’ll find it in Tenerife.

We recommend:



For Canarian culture: The picture-perfect square of Vilaflor, the highest village in Spain, an incredible 1,500m above sea level.

For food: The rustic Casa del Vino Wine Museum in El Sauzal. Located in a charming 17th century hacienda, the museum’s restaurant is renowned for its fine gastronomy, specialising in creative Canarian cuisine, and, of course, first-class wine.

For the view: Masca Bay, a beautiful secluded cove, with crystal-clear water and a beautiful backdrop. It’s hard to believe but the small mountain hamlet of Masca is perhaps even more breathtaking on land than it is from the sea.

Words cannot do justice to the view, but its combination of minute and winding roads, steep slopes, luscious landscape and incredible viewpoints, are simply out of this world.

How to get there: Fly direct from London Gatwick to Tenerife South all year round with British Airways.

In around four and a half hours, you too could be soaking up the sun, sea and spectacular scenery of the largest Canary Island.