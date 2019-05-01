The life-changing joy of a messy home, By Emily Wells

When it comes to keeping the house clean I’ve tried many methods. I’ve bored my friends and family with my efforts to declutter using Marie Kondo’s ‘Spark Joy’ process including learning how to fold my pants correctly (who knew there was a wrong way to fold your pants?

In fact, who even knew there were people who folded their pants???), only to then re-fill my house with more junk months later.

I’ve subscribed to ‘The Organised Mum Method’, which promises to keep your home tidy with just 30 minutes cleaning each day and, while for the first two weeks our house resembled something almost passable as clean, it wasn’t long before the game of dirty dish buckaroo began again.

We’ve even asked our friend and cleaner extraordinaire Kate to come and help once a week, transforming our Friday mornings into a last-minute scramble of shame as we implore the kids to help us ‘clean up before the cleaner comes’, and for around ten minutes each week, in-between Kate leaving and the kids getting back from school, our home is spotless.

But, despite all of my efforts, 99% of the time our home looks more like it’s been burgled than tidied. Maybe, like sportiness, cleanliness is just never going to be on my list of positive attributes – and maybe that’s ok. Perhaps there is more to life than having my pants tri-folded and owning a spatula that ‘sparks joy’ each time I use it.

I know, for many, these techniques are incredibly useful, but as an experienced mum of four once said to a friend of mine ‘You’ll never look back and remember how clean your house was’. So with that in mind, we’re off to the beach and the washing pile, affectionately known as Everest, can wait until tomorrow…(or, more likely, next week).