Challenge & Adventure is hosting its May Fayre at the Old Grammar School, in St James’s Street, Newport, on Saturday, May 25th.

There will be live music in the courtyard with Dave B, Vectis Coups of Drums and Wight Ukers, as well as performances from Lanestars School of Dance. Go along for tea and cake, pat a pony and browse the stalls selling amazing gifts. Entry is free and the event takes place between 11am and 4pm.

[email protected]

Call 01983 527026