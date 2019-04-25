Horrible Histories at The Mayflower Theatre

Don’t miss your chance to step into the world of the Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

The hilarious Horrible Histories are sharing troublesome tales of times gone by until Sunday, April 28th.

There’s a choice of two shows, which are both educational and entertaining — making them perfect for families with children of all ages.

The Terrible Tudors tells the tale of Henry VIII and his torturing Tudor family, while The Awful Egyptians dares you to enter the gates of the afterlife and discover the meanest mummies in Egypt.

There’s plenty of laughter along the way — and the use of 3D Bogglevision to make the audience feel like part of the action.

Book your tickets online at www.mayflower.org.uk