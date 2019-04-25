April 2019

In this months edition find out some of the best places to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, read about the Wight Strollers and the amazing fundraising that they do, John Hannam’s q & a with Celia Imrie and news from your area.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

April Beacon 2019 – West Wight

April Beacon 2019 – Central & North

April Beacon 2019 – East Wight

April Beacon 2019 – South Wight