Moderating myself – By Emily Wells

If you were to describe me in just three words ‘moderate’ wouldn’t be one of them. In fact, if you were to describe me in 100 words you’d still be very unlikely to land on moderate.

I’ve always had a jump in both feet, go hard or go home kind of approach to life and, while in my pre-child years it provided me with some great anecdotes as well as more than a few sore heads, now my body and mind is telling me a different attitude might be worth considering.

I will often head out with all good intentions of sharing a couple of drinks with friends and getting an early night but a couple of drinks quickly turns into…well, more than a couple, and then a trip to a kebab shop and then a taxi home at an unearthly hour, and then having to negotiate an early morning Disney session with the kids while I suffer the drink dreads.

When I gave up smoking (shhh don’t tell my mum) I went cold turkey, no cutting down, no replacements because, for me, abstinence is much easier than moderation. But the trouble is I don’t really want to cut out alcohol all together, I just want to be able to enjoy a couple of drinks and wake up in the morning clear headed without wondering whether I’ve embarrassed myself or offended anyone.

To help me on my quest for moderation I’m reading Rosamund Dean’s book, Mindful Drinking, which promises that drinking less will improve my mood, my skin and my body as well as reduce stress and anxiety for the long term (ordinarily I avoid anything ‘mindful’ for fear of turning into a new-age hippie but, so far, it’s been very practical). It starts with 28 days completely alcohol free, so if Aldi’s wine sales plummet this month you’ll know why.