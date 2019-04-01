The expertise you need, the experience you want

For your homes and businesses, our experience and local knowledge is at the heart of the service we provide.

We are proud to introduce ourselves as Firstmech.

Our engineers maintain high industry standards, enabling us to utilise their respective talents and expertise across the Isle of Wight. Based on the Island – and with over 45 years of experience in the industry – Firstmech would love to open its doors to you. We are a local, family-run business with an amazing team.

Firstmech is a company which is 100% committed to its customers and our quest for industry excellence and a first-class work ethic is paramount.

So, it’s simple! If you are looking for a trustworthy, reliable, company to carry out works on gas, oil, LPG, air conditioning, refrigeration, water, heating, plumbing, caravans, laundry appliances, kitchen cleans, then give us a call and we will look forward to speaking to you.

WHAT CAN WE OFFER?

Service, maintenance and installation of boilers, central heating systems, water heaters/cylinders, heaters, air handling units, plumbing (including bathrooms and kitchens), cookers, legionella (including risk assessment, water treatment and management), commercial kitchen cleaning (TR19), extract and duct cleaning, catering appliances, catering vans, landlords gas safety certificates, air conditioning and refrigeration, commercial laundry equipment, underfloor heating, thermal imaging, swimming pool pumps, swimming pool boilers, caravans and much more.

WHY FIRSTMECH?

Firstmech offers a 24/7 service/emergency service 365 days a year. We are a trusted family-run business, serving the Isle of Wight for over 25 years and with over 45 years of experience. We are registered to Gas Safe, OFTEC, F-Gas and WIAPS.

Call 01983 526111 for a free quote, or e-mail [email protected]