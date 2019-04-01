Watch heavy horses ploughing alongside vintage and conventional tractors at the Memorial Ploughing Match on Sunday April 7th.

Organised for many years by Karen Sheath, the event raises money for local charities, with this year’s main beneficiary being young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure.

The event is sponsored by Red Funnel and takes place in the field next to Ashbridge Lane in Kingston, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Entry is free.

See www.memorialploughingmatch.co.uk