Let your home for holidays

Since its creation in 2015, ReMaHolidays has grown its portfolio of holiday properties to 57. The company helps clients achieve a good return from holiday properties, be it a caravan, chalet or house.

ReMaHolidays can take care of all your needs, including booking ferries to and from the Island at discounted prices, attraction tickets, advertising, handing over keys, sorting the laundry, cleaning, shopping, maintenance, renovations – anything that’s required. A key word for the business is ‘flexibility’. Now, the expanding company is launching its newest offering, Lake Laundry, which manages both commercial and personal use. The laundrette is located on Spithead Business Centre, in Lake. The addition of the laundrette allows ReMaHolidays to offer a quicker and more professional laundry service for all property owners. ReMaHolidays manages properties for 34 different owners across the Isle of Wight, from Sandown to Cowes and Bembridge to Yarmouth. The business has lowcommission rates and does not ask for

exclusivity over the booking calendar or insist properties are solely the responsibility of ReMa for periods of the year. ReMaHolidays has its own cleaning arm

and maintenance division in-house, so owners can be sure their properties will be cared for to the best standards at all times. The reputable holiday firm brought 700 groups of guests to the Isle of Wight last

year and is looking forward to an even better 2019 – but is now in need of more quality self-catering accommodation to let out. Fees start from just 12.5%. “Even if you’ve never considered holiday letting, or find the whole prospect a bit scary, we can offer help and advice to ensure you stay legal and safe,” said Matt Mattocks, who runs the business with wife, Becky.

For further details on how ReMaHolidays can help you make money from your property, visit www.remaholidays.com, see the Facebook page RemaHolidays, or call Matt or Becky on (01983) 404431 or 07543 681924

To find out more about Lake Laundry, visit www.lakelaundry.co.uk.