Talk to the experts

Glanvilles Damant Legal Services is delighted to announce that April Newton has recently become a specialist Trusts and Estates Practitioner (TEP).

This now means all solicitors in our Wills, Probate, Tax and Trusts team hold this expert accreditation. To become a TEP, practitioners must have a combination of specialist qualifications and experience, including significant involvement at a specialist level with inheritance and succession planning. So why should I see a TEP? We are specialists in inheritance and succession planning, including drafting wills and trusts, administering estates, and advising families on how best to structure their finances to help preserve their assets for future generations. For example this could include advice on the following:

• Providing for someone following their spouse or partner’s death, while protecting the interests of their children

• Ensuring elderly or vulnerable relatives are cared for and supported

• Helping families with interests spread across the world

• Ensuring a family business will pass safely from one generation to another

• Supporting farming businesses and maximising inheritance tax exemptions

• Helping clients to support charitable causes in an effective way

Choosing a professional to help you to deal with such important and often sensitive issues can be difficult. Many aspects of planning are unregulated, meaning anyone can write a will, for example, regardless of

training or expertise. With a TEP, you're in safe hands.

