The Brighstone Passion Play

Islanders will have a unique opportunity to see the Easter story performed in the open air this month.

Re-enacting scenes from more than 2,000 years ago,

The Passion Play will be performed in the playing field behind the municipal car park in Brighstone at 2pm on Saturday, April 20th. There will be a free park and ride service operating from Brighstone Holiday Centre. Admission is free, although donations are welcome. For further information, call Chris Biggs on 740936 or Chris Goodman on 741166.