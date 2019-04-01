Charity to host Easter duck race

Young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure is hosting its annual duck race on Easter Saturday, April 20th.

Taking place at Shide footpath at 12pm, 1,000 numbered ducks will float down the river.

Buy yours at Arreton Barns, the

Dairyman’s Daughter, The Bargeman’s Rest, Newport, The Steamer Inn, Shanklin, or Jewsons, Sandown. Alternatively, buy online at

www.challengeadventure.org.uk/events/event/duck-race/ or call 527026.

The first-placed duck wins £50 with other prizes also up for grabs.