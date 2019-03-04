Young people’s charity Challenge & Adventure will be holding The Huge Challenging Spring Quiz on Friday, March 8th.

Returning to Gurnard Pines, the quizzing kicks off at 7pm with some amazing prizes to be won, including a first prize of £100 and chocolate and wine hampers for the runners-up, donated by The Cooperative Funeral Care. There will also be a huge raffle throughout the evening.

Tom Stroud will be returning as Quiz Master, with Malcolm Randall setting the questions. Team registrations are open (£20 per team of four). To register your team, go to www.challengeadventure.org.uk/product/huge-challenging-quiz/