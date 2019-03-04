Experience magical Shanklin Chine

Shanklin Chine, the Island’s oldest tourist attraction, re-opens on April 8th for the summer season.The attraction celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2017 and last year became a Registered Charity, so it could be preserved for future generations.

This year, the stunning tree-lined gorge, which has been a magnet for millions of visitors since 1817, will open until November 3rd.

Soak up the Chine’s natural tranquillity and then enjoy the hundreds of lights illuminating the narrow paths, streams and waterfalls after dusk.

Check the Shanklin Chine website for information about the illuminations, from May through to November, and events, including ‘Music in the Chine’ every Tuesday and Thursday evening in July and August. http://www.shanklinchine.co.uk