Help when you need it most

The loss of a loved one is always a very emotional and stressful time. Although we all know that our lives are finite, nothing really prepares us for that ‘final goodbye’.

In addition, there is lots to be done and organised. The death has to be registered, the funeral has to be organised, paperwork has to be sorted out.

There is an array of information available as to what needs to be done but some is inaccurate and it can all get very confusing and overwhelming.

There are usually a lot of questions:

• How can I pay for the funeral or ongoing bills once the accounts are frozen?

• Is Probate needed?

• Does Inheritance Tax have to be paid? How does the new Residence Allowance work?

• What happens if we can’t find a Will?

• What do I need to do so I don’t miss anything or get anything wrong?

• How long will the process take?

The Probate team at Glanvilles Damant has experience in dealing with estates of all sizes and shapes. We offer a free consultation to guide families through this difficult time and to provide helpful advice on how to deal with everything as simply as possible and how to avoid any potential pitfalls. Thereafter, we can help with any aspect of the administration process – this could mean taking the whole burden away from you or simply taking on specific tasks where we can add value by ensuring tax reporting is accurate and taxes and potential penalties minimised.

We can also help before the ‘final goodbye’ to make the aftermath less traumatic for loved ones by ensuring a valid, tax-efficient Will is in place and by ensuring that your wishes on everything that may be important to you and your family are properly recorded and documented.

