Grow up and be grateful – By Emily Wells

On our local skate ramp some clever soul has scrawled ‘Don’t grow up it’s a trap’…(they’ve also written something about being ‘the daughters of the witches that wouldn’t burn’ but we’ll ignore that for the purpose of this article). If I asked my children what it means to be a grown up, I’m sure they would reel off a list of household chores and something about being the boss (or probably just bossy).

Yes being a grown up has its downsides, like paying tax and spending an inordinate amount of time on insurance comparison websites but does adulthood really have to be a descent into the domestic abyss?

I spent most of my teenage years longing for the freedom and power I believed would magically be bestowed on me when I reached ‘maturity’ but now, two kids and a mortgage deep, do I really appreciate all the good things that come with adulthood? It’s so easy to get caught up in the underlying groan of growing up, expelling complaints to our friends and colleagues like a limp whoopie cushion but how often do I actually sing the praises of parenthood? The answer: practically never – and it turns out all this complaining might not be so good for me.

“I spent most of my teenage years longing for the freedom and power I believed would magically be bestowed on me when I reached ‘maturity’..”

If you believe the multitude of self-certified life gurus online then gratitude is the key to happiness. Apparently, just thinking of three things to be grateful for each day will immeasurably improve our outlook on life and so, with that in mind, this month I’m going to try to be more grateful about being a grown up.

After all, being grown up may mean paying council tax but it also means you can eat cold Chinese takeaway for breakfast, stay in your PJs all day watching Netflix and you can go to bed as late as you like without anyone stopping you (so that’ll be around 8.55pm for me! #wild).