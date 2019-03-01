Beacon – March 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this months edition nominate a young person in this years Isle of Wight Radio Child of Wight awards, we meet Frank Basford the Island’s treasure hunter and read John Hannam’s interview with Elkie Brooks.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

March Beacon 2019 – West Wight

March Beacon 2019 – Central & North

March Beacon 2019 – Ryde East

March Beacon 2019 – South Wight