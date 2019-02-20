Dedicated to serving the needs of their community

Planning a funeral can be a daunting experience.

Let an experienced funeral director guide you through this very difficult time.

William Hall Funeral Directors in Newchurch, is an independent funeral director that provides a personal and professional service. The team of experienced staff pride themselves on their compassion, kindness and understanding, which is paramount when working alongside grieving families.

Funerals help to aid the natural grieving process. This is your chance to reflect on the life of your loved one through memories, music, hymns, poems, readings, or something more individual. William Hall Funeral Directors has helped thousands of Isle of Wight families organise funerals since it was formed in 1992.

The business is a member of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) and the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF), which ensures the highest professional standards are maintained and a strict code of practice is adhered to at all times. This personalised and caring service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to the whole Island community.

They can also offer advice on prepaid funeral plans. A funeral plan can save you money and provides invaluable peace of mind for you and your family. The reassurance gained from making arrangements in advance and the escalating costs, are the reasons why nearly a million people in Britain have taken out a funeral plan.

William Hall Funeral Directors also runs Springwood Cemetery Woodland Burials.

More information is available at

www.williamhallfuneraldirectors.com and www.springwoodcemetery.com.

