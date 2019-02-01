Beacon – February 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this months edition, read all about the Isle of Wight Radio Toy Appeal and see what Call the Midwife’s Laura Main had to say to John Hannam.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

February Beacon 2019 – West Wight

February Beacon 2019 – Newport & Cowes (Central & North)

February Beacon 2019 – Ryde East

February Beacon 2019 – South Wight