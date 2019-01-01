Clinic holds secret to the perfect smile

The private clinic is proud to have Michael Norman and Elizabeth Blowers providing general dentistry, together with the newest members of the dentist team, Nina Tsankova Hristova and Liliya Ekova.

Nina qualified as a Doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Plovdiv in 2002 and has undertaken many advanced training courses. She has a special interest in aesthetic dentistry, including smile makeovers.

Dr Liliya Ekova qualified in Dentistry in 2002 . She has an MSc in Endodontics and advanced training in aesthetic dentistry.

Wootton Bridge Dental and Implant clinic provides general dentistry, direct access to hygienist appointments, tooth whitening, complex root canal fillings and three systems of tooth straightening.

If you’d like straight teeth in minimal time, consider QuickStraightTeeth. The process uses either tooth-coloured brackets and wires or clear aligners to leave you looking like you’re hardly wearing braces at all. The system works to gently align your front teeth, leaving you with a beautiful new smile.

Removable Invisalign braces also provide minimal disruption to your life. Each set of aligners is custom-made for the patient using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, moving your teeth gently and efficiently. Consultations with Nina for tooth straightening are free.

Chris Wood provides dental implant solutions, including same day replacement and full mouth implants. A chance to ditch your dentures!

Wootton Bridge Dental and Implant Clinic provide interest- free payment plans, Denplan care, evening and weekend appointments, free parking and ground-floor facilities. Spaces for new patients are always available.

The clinic has been operating on the Island for more than 20 years and recently won Portman DentalCare’s Heart of the Community Award for fundraising for Mountbatten Hospice.