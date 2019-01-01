Start the new year with a new you

The adult-only getaway has a leisure club and day spa which provides the perfect setting for visitors to relax in the peaceful surroundings of Bembridge.

The day spa is made up of three treatment rooms and has a dedicated space for luxury manicures and pedicures. Clients enjoy use of quality treatment products, such as Spa Find, Bare Minerals and Jessica

Choose from an indulgent treatment list which caters for your whole body, with massages, facials, holistic therapies, body treatments, petite pampering and waxing to leave you feeling silky from head to toe.

The day spa is open seven days a week and has plenty of parking available to guests. There are a number of exciting changes to look forward to in the new year, including the introduction of some new treatments.

Leisure facilities on site include an indoor heated swimming pool (with towels provided), a steam room and sauna, tropicarium and a fully equipped fitness studio.

Find out more by visiting www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/ hotels/bembridge-coast-hotel

Photos courtesy of IW County Press