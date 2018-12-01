ANA Hair & Beauty

Step inside Ana Hair and Beauty Salon, in Sandown, for the perfect pamper in time for your Christmas party.

The salon offers a wide range of colour treatments, including colour correction, highlights, lowlights, foils, quasar colour and gloss treatments, alongside precision cutting and styling for the ultimate salon experience.

Ana Hair uses Matrix Colour and Biolage products, as well as Sexy Hair, to create a flawless finish.

The business has been trading for more than ten years and moved in to its new premises on Sandown High Street in July 2017.

As well as perfecting your hair, Ana Hair and Beauty Salon also offers a number of grooming treatments to leave your body feeling super smooth and styled in time for Christmas.

The team provides mini or deluxe pedicures and manicures, eyebrow tint and shapes, alongside eyelash tints, lifts and perms. Why not make your mornings hassle free and consider eyebrow microblading? This popular new treatment is skilfully performed at Ana Hair and Beauty. Finish off your look with a Sienna X Spray Tan and make up for both day and night.

You’ll also find the perfect Christmas gift at Ana Hair and Beauty, with the new GHD Gold professional stylers now in stock.

Choose from Gold or Glacial Blue, both available at £135 in the salon today, complete with heat protection mat, brush and clips.

Ana Hair and Beauty offers the following beauty packages for the ultimate pamper:

Dazzling Eyes – Eyebrow tint and wax and eyelash tint.

Silky Smooth – Eyebrow, lip and chin wax.

Hands and Feet Heaven – Deluxe manicure and pedicure, with paraffin wax.

Smooth Beauty – Bikini, underarm and half-leg wax.

Baby Smooth – Full leg, bikini and underarm wax.

Luscious Lashes – Eyelash lift, tint and perm.