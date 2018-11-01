Remember with Mountbatten this Christmas

During the festive season, take time to remember and celebrate the life of someone who has died.

Light up a Life is for everyone – not only for patients and families we have helped. It is your opportunity to remember and celebrate the life of someone you love.

We invite you to dedicate a light on our Remembrance Tree and join us at 4pm on Sunday, December 2nd, when our tree will be lit and we will light candles to remember all of those who are loved and missed. We welcome people of all faiths and no faith and the service is for anyone who wishes to attend. If you are missing someone this Christmas, Light up a Life offers a way to remember them and you can remember anyone who is special to you.

When you dedicate a light, your loved one’s name will be included in our Book of Remembrance, which is on display at Mountbatten Hospice throughout December. For many, dedicating a light on the Remembrance Tree and seeing a written dedication in our Book of Remembrance can be a way of showing that just because someone is gone, they are not forgotten.

Your donation will go towards ensuring the future of Mountbatten and all that we do across our Island community remains secure. We are currently caring and supporting nearly 1,000 Islanders every day and this number is increasing fast. We need your help to make sure our growing services continue to be available in the future, for free, when people need us most.

This Christmas, we will be there to support and care for all of those people who need us, many of whom will be spending Christmas together for the last time. We believe everyone deserves the very best care and support when facing death, dying and bereavement and your donation means we can continue reaching out to all those who need our help.