Panto fun at Medina Theatre

Fe-Fi-Fo-Fum…Jack and The Beanstalk is coming to Medina Theatre this Christmas.



Starring Allo Allo legend Sue Hodge, as Fairy Cucumber, and an all-star professional cast it’s sure to be a fun-filled pantomime for all the family.

The show, which runs from December 23rd to January 5th (excluding December 25th, 26th and 31st), will also feature the Island’s Dance Vibez Theatre School and TV funnyman Christopher Marlowe, as Dame Trott.

Call the box office on (01983) 823884 or visit www.medinatheatre.co.uk for tickets.