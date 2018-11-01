Christmas Fayre in aid of Challenge and Adventure

Challenge and Adventure will benefit from a Christmas fayre held at the old grammar school in Newport on Saturday, November 24th. For the first time in a long time, the historic building at 118-119 St James Street will be opened up to host the event, which will run as part of Newport Christmas Carnival.



The fayre will include Christmas stalls and live entertainment from Dave B, Medina Marching Band, Ryde Ukelele Group and Lanesend School of Dance and runs from 11am to 3pm. Visitors can also enjoy barbecue food, mulled wine, chestnuts and a special visit from Frozen’s Elsa and Anna (between 12pm and 1pm). Entry is free. (01983) 527026.