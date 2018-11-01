Beacon – November 2018

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this months edition, read about the WightAID Foundation and the work they’ve been doing with local businesses. See the winners of the Isle of Wight Radio Best In Business Awards, and read John Hannams interview with Mark King.

Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Lidl in Newport and Shanklin, Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, all 3 1Leisure sites, the Mountbatten shops and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

