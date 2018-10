Put your knowledge to the test in the Huge Challenging Quiz at Gurnard Pines on October 19th. In aid of Challenge & Adventure, there will be prizes up for grabs as well as a giant raffle. Tom Stroud will be quiz master on the night, delivering ten rounds of questions set by Malcolm Randell. Entry is £20 for a team of four.

Register at www.challengeadventure.org.uk/product/huge-challenging-quiz.