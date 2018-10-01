Long Lane Carpets & Flooring

With different tones, textures and plank sizes, you can create a classic look in your home that will stand the test of time



Who we are…

Now entering our sixth year, we have developed a reputation for providing quality materials and service, offering the finest floor coverings and craftsmanship at highlycompetitive prices. We work closely with a wide range of clients – from discerning homeowners to design and build professionals.

How we work…

We understand decisions on carpets and flooring are vital to the fabric of any home and they are to be enjoyed for years to come. Our approach is simple. By selecting products from a wide range of leading brands, we ensure they are readily available and fit for purpose. From our carefully designed retail showroom, we take the time to establish and understand our customers’ requirements; from product selection, to design/planning advice and final installation.

We know flooring…

Our close-knit team are always on hand and passionate about achieving the very best outcome for your project. Whether it is a single room to carpet or complete new flooring throughout, the friendly showroom team have the expertise, technical know how and design skills to help you create beautiful spaces in your home.

Our showroom…

Also known as a Tardis, we get many comments about how large and spacious our retail showroom is and careful attention is paid to making the selection process easier. With an overwhelming choice of carpets and flooring, we have continually invested in our showroom. It now offers customers touchscreen room-visualiser technology for products such as Amtico and Karndean flooring, all designed with the customer in mind to help the design and selection process.

Design and play tables are positioned throughout allowing customers the freedom to lay out samples and set out possible laying patterns.

What we offer…

From family-friendly, man-made carpets, wool and Sisal floor coverings to our popular stock roll offers, there are carpets for all tastes and budgets. As the Island’s exclusive Amtico One partner and Karndean Platinum retailer, we are specialists in luxury vinyl flooring, also known as LVT. These products are suitable for anywhere in the home, providing luxury, durability and design.

The latest showroom additions include the stunning range of wood flooring from Ted Todd and the super quirky design floors

