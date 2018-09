A critically acclaimed show – celebrating the phenomenal music of Billy Joel – is coming to Medina Theatre on October 26th.

Featuring more than 30 classic Billy Joel hits, including Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and My Life, this electrifying concert will be performed by dynamic singer/songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his magnificent six-piece band. Medina Theatre

Box Office: (01983) 823884. For more info: eliopace.com