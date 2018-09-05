Bembridge Harbour Food Festival

A festival of Island food and drink will take place as part of this year’s Isle of Wight Day celebrations.

Over the weekend of September 22nd and 23rd, the festival will be held on the edge of Bembridge Harbour, at BSC (PO35 5NR) with stalls, street food and more.

The event will be opened by Robin Courage MBE at 12pm on the Saturday. Open between 10am and 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 3.30pm on the Sunday, entry is £3 and under 14s go free. There will be free entry to all after 2pm on the Sunday.

Tel: (01983) 770769 www.bembridgefestivals.co.uk