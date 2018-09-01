E.ON and The Footprint Trust warming up the Island’s home

After a scorching summer, most of us have forgotten all about our heating.

But, with autumn just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about getting ready for the cooler weather. The Footprint Trust and E.ON are working together to help you prepare for winter. They have some fantastic offers and events that can help you stay cosy, while also helping you save energy and money.

It’s all part of Affordable Warmth – a government scheme that’s open to anyone receiving certain benefits. The good news is, you don’t need to be an E.ON customer to enjoy any of the great offers.



Replace your gas boiler for just £300*

You probably haven’t used your boiler for heating during the sunny weather, so it’s a good idea to switch it on now and see if it’s working properly.

If your gas boiler isn’t working as it should be, or is broken altogether, you could get a replacement A-rated gas boiler for only £300 – that’s a huge saving of up to £2,000**. What’s more, if you’re replacing

an old inefficient boiler you should see your gas bill fall by around £200*** if you live in a typical three-bedroom semi-detached house.

Free cavity and loft insulation

As well as replacing your gas boiler, you could also get free cavity and loft insulation. If you’re not sure whether you need any home insulation, don’t worry, E.ON will come and check for you. It won’t

cost you a penny and you could save up to £145**** on your energy bill each year.

Is the scheme for you?

To qualify for the scheme, you’ll need to be able to answer ‘yes’ to these questions:

1. Do you own your own home?

2. Do you, or someone else in you household, claim benefits?

If you answered yes to the above, the next step is to get in touch with E.ON or The Footprint Trust to arrange a free home survey. It won’t take long and the surveyor will look at your boiler and current

insulation to check what you need. You’ll find out whether you can benefit straight away.

How to apply

Call 0345 300 4389 or visit eonenergy.com/ecohome.

Or if you prefer, call The Footprint Trust on 01983 82 22 82 or email [email protected]

When we spoke to our National Heat Hero, Ray Harrington-Vail from The Footprint Trust, he said:

“We’re really pleased to be working with E.ON to help people on the Island. The £300 boiler offer is great and we want as many people as possible to take advantage of it.”

More great offers coming your way

There’s more good news. E.ON and The Footprint Trust will be putting on events throughout the Isle of Wight in the coming months. These will give you the chance to get together with fellow Islanders and

find out how we can help you reduce your energy bills this winter.

Next event: Monergy on September 13th at Ventnor Town Council Offices at 2pm. Places are limited, call 01983 822282 to book your place or e-mail [email protected]

* You will need to pay £300 towards the standard replacement of the gas boiler if yours is broken or faulty. E.ON Energy Solutions Limited will pay the remainder as part of the Government scheme called Affordable Warmth. You must meet the correct eligibility criteria and the offer is subject to a home survey. There may be additional extras or further work required alongside replacement of the boiler, and you will need to cover this cost. The assessor will let you know how much this will be on completion of the free home survey, and it’s then completely up to you if you want to proceed with the installation. To check eligibility criteria please visit eonenergy.com/affordablewarmth

** The costs for replacing a boiler will vary, but a straightforward gas boiler replacement plus thermostatic radiator valves will typically cost about £2,300 excluding radiators. Source: energysavingtrust.org.uk/home-energy-efficiency/boiler-replacement

*** These are estimated figures based on installing a new A-rated condensing boiler with a programmer, room thermostat and thermostatic radiator controls (TRVs) in a semi-detached gas-heated home from an older boiler (G rated)with a programmer and room thermostat. Savings will vary depending on household energy usage, the size and thermal performance of your home. Figures are based on fuel prices as of April 2018. Source: energysavingtrust.org.uk/home-energy-efficiency/boiler-replacement

****These are estimated figures based on insulating a semi-detached gas-heated home. The average installed cost is unsubsidised. Figures are based on fuel prices as of April 2018. Source: http://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/home-insulation/cavity-wall