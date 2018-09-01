Flawless Flooring

Walter and Beverley Lowrie were introduced to Abbott’s Carpets and Flooring on the recommendation of Emma Banner, of IOW Interior Designs Ltd, who was co-ordinating the refurbishment of their Shanklin

property.



Emma had worked with Abbott’s on some of her previous projects across the Island. Following several visits to the showroom to look at samples and discuss their requirements, Mr and Mrs Lowrie finally settled on European Rustic Oak Cappuccino Grande engineered-wood flooring for their lounge and dining room areas. It featured a lively grain with swirling and colour variation, small mineral streaks, sapwood and knots to emphasise the real-wood character. With its fresh, pale tones, this range brought a contemporary look to the area.

The bedrooms, stairs and landings were fitted in Cormar Carpets’ Sensation Twist. This stain-resistant, bleach-cleanable range is heavy-wear, 100 per cent luxelle polypropylene and it feels luxurious under foot. The Fenland Barley colour complemented the engineered wood with its warm tone.

Timing was crucial and, after co-ordinating with plasterers and painters, all carpets and flooring work were completed prior to Mr and Mrs Lowrie’s moving date.

The happy customers said: “The quality of the workmanship was absolutely outstanding. The only way to do justice to the quality of their work is to view our carpet and flooring first hand. We would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending Abbott’s Carpets and Flooring to any of our friends. It would be unjust of us to offer such comments without paying tribute to the warmth, professionalism and co-operation of both Darren and Sam.”

As well as all the major luxury design flooring brands, Abbott’s also supplies and fits Cushionflor vinyls, non-slip safety flooring and laminate. For all your domestic and commercial carpet or flooring requirements, a very warm welcome awaits you in the Abbott’s Carpets and Flooring showroom. To take a look at some of Abbott’s recent installations, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.