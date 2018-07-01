What a weekend…

Scorching sunshine, sensational sets and a sold-out Seaclose Park ensured the 50th anniversary Isle of Wight Festival will be one to remember for years to come.

A massive 50,000 revellers basked in a weekend of wall-to-wall sunshine as Kasabian, Depeche Mode and The Killers headlined the main stage.

As always, the most memorable moments came with the mass singalong of songs such as Liam Gallagher’s rendition of the Oasis hit Wonderwall, Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl, Kasabian’s Fire, The Script’s Break Even and The Killer’s Mr Brightside.

The Big Top was at full capacity all weekend, with the high calibre of acts and diverse line up proving a massive draw for festival goers.

Thousands piled in to watch Feeder, Chase and Status, Travis and Rak-Su and, when the Big Top was about to pop, hundreds more gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the action.

England’s World Cup fixture on Sunday provided another dimension to the weekend, as 10,000 festival goers poured in to the BT Sport Field of Dreams to watch their 6-1 demolition of Panama. There was also a special appearance by former England star Peter Crouch, who kicked footballs into the crowd from the main stage on Saturday .

Reflecting on a fantastic weekend, festival organiser John Giddings said: “It was possibly the best one ever, judging by the reaction we’ve had. The weather was just the icing on the cake. I think the combination of the weather, the artists and everything else going on around it put people in such a good mood, it was extraordinary.”

Soundbites:

The IW Festival weather hasn’t always been kind to The Script..so much so that it became the inspiration for their hit single Rain.

But rain or shine, The Script’s festival sets have always been memorable, providing some of the best singalong shows.

Ahead of their Friday night set, lead singer Danny O’Donoghue told the Beacon: “It’s really nice to be here, it’s a beautiful day and we’re going to rock this crowd later on.

“Every single time that we’ve played here it’s been raining, so much so that we wrote a song called Rain – about the IW Festival!

“It will be the first time we have played it in this beautiful sunshine, so it’s all good.”

The IW holds a special place in the hearts of Irish rockers Kodaline, who made their festival debut here in 2013. We spoke to the boys ahead of their main stage set on