‘Thank you for giving us our dream home’

When a Binstead family enlisted the help of A M Builders to modernise their average-looking home, they were astounded by the transformation.

Following the 12-month project at Pittsview, which included extensive work inside and out, their once 1950s-style house was totally unrecognisable.

The renovation included the demolition of an outdated single-storey extension and subsequent creation of a replacement two-storey extension, as well as the addition of second levels to other parts of the property. The roof was retiled, a new block-paved driveway installed and the property was rendered and cladded. A balcony was built at the back of the house and, internally, a new kitchen was fitted.

Customer Tracy Stokes said she was delighted with the result and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Newport company to others.

She said: “If anyone is looking for a trustworthy, hardworking, reliable and friendly workforce, then without any doubt it has to be A M Builders. “When the works started, we were amazed! Every morning at 7.45am they would arrive and continued to work until at least 5pm, sometimes later, and also various weekends. All materials were always delivered on time. “The whole team were extremely hard working, polite, tidy and always respectful to ourselves, children and our home. They have turned our not-very-pleasant-looking house, into an utterly stunning family home. We cannot thank them all enough for all their hard work and we are absolutely delighted with the end result.”

A M Builders was set up by brother in laws Michael Power and Alistair Tombleson three years ago.

Michael said: “We were both working for other people at the time but decided, with our years of experience, to create a partnership – A M Builders. We have gone from strength to strength and we haven’t looked back.”

The firm carries out all aspects of building work, both domestic and commercial.