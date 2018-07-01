Spotlight on July

Find out what’s happening on the Isle of Wight throughout July…

1st: Vectis IW Club Day (classic and vintage cars), Arreton Barns, see vhvc.org.uk

5th: Speedway, Wight Warriors vs Kent, Smallbrook Stadium.

6th-8th: The Wight Strollers present Priscilla Queen of the Desert – The Musical, Medina Theatre, in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust IW, Break the Cycle CIC and Breakout Youth. Tickets £15. See medinatheatre.co.uk

7th: Round The Island Race, starting at Cowes from 6.30am.

7th: Binstead Family Fun Day, Binstead Community Centre, music, stalls, BBQ, 12pm-5pm.

8th: Dash & Splash, Sandown Bay, 5km walk/run in aid of Challenge & Adventure, from 1.15pm. Register at dashandsplash.org.uk

8th: Shipwreck Isle, IW Pirate Festival, Appley Beach, Ryde, 10am-5pm.

8th: Royal IW County Show, Royal Agricultural Society Showground, Northwood, 9am-5pm.

12th: Speedway: Vincent’s M & A Handicap Round 1, Smallbrook Stadium.

14th-15th: IW Motor Show, IW Steam Railway, Havenstreet.

19th: Speedway: Cobra’s Garage – Best Pairs, Smallbrook Stadium.

20th: General knowledge quiz to buy a new defibrillator for the IW, Newclose Cricket Club, 7.30pm start. Teams up to four. £3 per person. E-mail [email protected] or call 527957 to book.

21st: IW Pride, Ryde Esplanade, live music, including performances by headliners Conchita Wurst and Gok Wan, cabaret, tribute acts, choirs, the Pride parade and much more. See iwpride.org

22nd: Ryde Slide, 10am-6pm, make your way down Union Street on a 200-metre inflatable slide. See rydeslide.uk

26th: Speedway: Wight Warriors vs Buxton, Smallbrook Stadium.

27th-29th: Bembridge Harbour Family Fun Weekend, workshops, taster sessions, beach games, entertainment and fireworks. See bembridgeharbour.co.uk

Know something we don’t?

Send your event entry to

[email protected]