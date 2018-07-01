Visit The Needles Landmark Attraction between Thursday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 30th…Get set for five weeks of ‘free’ family fun and entertainment as Music & Magic in the skies returns to The Needles this summer with some brand new and exciting features for 2018 plus a few surprises along the way!

Every Thursday evening in August the park will stay open late for a non-stop party of games, live music and street entertainment, followed by a fantastic firework finale.

Providing free fun for all the family (you only need to pay to park your car), entertainment will include sets by Groove Union, as well as a Blues Brothers tribute.

What’s more, a different Island charity will be supported each week.

During the day, families will still be able to enjoy all the usual attractions, including the 4D cinema experience, the iconic chairlift, the traditional fun fair, Sand Shop and the IW Sweet Manufactory.

Only pay to park your car and for the activities you want to enjoy.

01983 752 401 / theneedles.co.uk

The Needles, Alum Bay, Isle of Wight, PO39 OJD