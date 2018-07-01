Focus Hair Salon celebrates 15 years

It’s been 15 years since Jodie Munn set up Focus Hair Salon in the quiet village of Calbourne.



Having worked in the industry for 23 years, Jodie’s experience and expertise helped the salon’s clientele to steadily grow and, after three fantastic years, Focus outgrew its first premises.

So, when a large salon became available in Totland, Jodie seized the opportunity and has never looked back.

“Since relocating to Totland, Focus has gone from strength to strength,” Jodie said.

“We are proud to have won five hair competitions and trained nine stylists to become fully qualified. We have also been blessed to have five ‘Focus babies’ and we are delighted when our stylists return to work at the salon. This has strengthened the team bonds and created a warm, family-orientated environment to work in.”

The salon continues to evolve and the latest stylist to join the team is Sophia Knight.

Jodie said: “We are delighted to welcome Sophia to the Focus team.

She is a fully qualified stylist with six years’ salon experience in all aspects of hairdressing. She is renowned for her wedding hair and her outstanding, up-to-date techniques.”

In the last few years, the salon has also celebrated successes among its talented team.

Jodie said: “Brogan Sears has had an exceptional couple of years, winning two respected competitions. She is dedicated to her work, is passionate about hair design an is always happy to use different techniques.”

When it comes to products, the salon’s focus is on quality and affordability. Brands such as Wella, Nioxin, Moroccan Oil and Tigi are among those on offer.

What the clients say