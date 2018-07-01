Beacon – July 2018

Welcome to the latest edition of your FREE Beacon – from July 2018, the areas have changed slightly! West Wight now boast their own dedicated edition and Cowes and East Cowes will be joining Newport. Many of you still have the Beacon delivered to your door, but now you can also pick up the magazine at many outlets across the Island, including Aldi in Cowes and Lake, Waitrose in East Cowes, and all 14 Spar/Central shops.

You can read the online Beacons for each area of the Isle of Wight by visiting the links below:

July Beacon 2018 – West Wight

July Beacon 2018 – Newport & Cowes (Central & North)

July Beacon 2018 – Ryde East

July Beacon 2018 – South Wight