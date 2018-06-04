Teaming up to help Islanders into work

Those who need extra support to get in to work can now benefit from a Work Buddy Scheme set up by two Island organisations.

The Garlic Farm and Care in the Garden have teamed up to provide work experience opportunities for Islanders with additional needs, to help improve their job prospects.

Care in the Garden already provides a place of work for people with learning difficulties, so they can learn key skills by growing and selling plants from their nursery, near Wootton. But now The Garlic Farm has chosen to get involved by providing work experience from its premises in Newchurch.

The scheme has already proved successful for two Islanders, who have been working alongside their care workers in the farm shop and warehouse.

A spokesman said: “The Garlic Farm has chosen to work with Care in the Garden to collaborate and promote the amazing work they do. We share the belief that it is a fundamental human right for everyone to have a full and meaningful life, including a right to a place in the working world, even if they may need some support to achieve it. As well as providing an opportunity to introduce new skills, this scheme has also been well received by the team at The Garlic Farm, who are pleased to support new team members from all backgrounds.”