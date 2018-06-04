Pushing the boundaries

As part of our ongoing revamp of the Beacon, we’ve decided to alter the boundaries of two of our editions.

From July, West Wight will no longer be grouped in with Cowes and will have its own edition. Cowes and East Cowes will then be grouped in with Newport in th

e central edition, better reflecting their geographical location. We hope this will give the affected magazines a better flow and make the content more local and relevant to readers and advertisers alike. South and East Wight editions will be unaffected.