National award for slim Kim

A woman who was once abused in the street for being overweight has just won a national award after losing 4st 7lbs and keeping it off for more than 18 years.

Kim Street dropped five dresses after joining Slimming World in 1999 and has now become Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant for 2018.

She said: “In my late 20s I found myself in an unhealthy relationship, which left me feeling useless and lonely; I turned to food for comfort and the weight crept on.

“Within a few weeks of splitting with my partner, I was horrified to be called ‘a fat cow’ in the street by a so-called family friend but I had to admit that I wasn’t happy with my weight. My 30th birthday was looming and it was a wake-up call, so when my friend suggested we join Slimming World I knew the timing was right for me. Eighteen years on, I can safely say it was the best decision I ever made.

“I was petrified that I’d have to announce my weight to everyone, I imagined it would be almost like an AA meeting and I’d have to stand up and say ‘I’m Kim and I weigh…’ Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead, I got a really warm welcome and, for the first time in a long time, I realised I wasn’t alone. I’ve made life-long friends at Slimming World.”

Kim began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and said the long list of ‘Free Food’ that members can eat without weighing, counting or measuring – including fruit and veg, lean meat, fish, pasta, rice, potatoes and more – was a godsend.

She said: “I’d tried so many times to lose weight – you name it, I’d tried it – so one of my biggest fears was failing again. I’ve always had a big appetite, so whether it was tiny diet ready meals or calorie counting, there was just never enough food and I’d only ever be able to stick to it for a few weeks. Then I’d be left feeling like I’d let myself and everyone around me down again – it was soul destroying!

“When I first heard about Slimming World’s plan it seemed too good to be true – I couldn’t believe I could eat pasta, potatoes and chocolate and still lose weight. The realisation that I didn’t have to feel hungry or go without was amazing.”

“Slimming World has taught me so much about myself and completely changed the way I think about things. I learned to stop hating myself and that I didn’t need to feel guilty if I made a mistake or went off-track – everyone’s human and it’s just about getting back to healthy eating.

“Most of all, I’ve learned to believe in myself and my ability to cope. I’m so much more confident now and I have a wardrobe full of colourful clothes that I’d never have worn at my biggest. There have been hard times though, including going through a divorce from my first husband and losing my mum to cancer, when it would have been so easy to revert to old habits but I didn’t because being healthy is so important to me. I’m so proud I don’t rely on food to make me feel better anymore – I’ve found a healthy new groove that I know works for me.

Kim now runs her own Slimming World groups and would love to help you achieve your weight-loss dreams.

Her classes are held at:

St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School, Carisbrooke:

Mondays: 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Saturdays: 8.30am and 10.30am

Whitwell Village Hall: Fridays: 9am and 11am. Call Kim on 07855747893 for more details