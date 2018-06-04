Don’t miss out on UK Pride 2018

Organisers of IW Pride are hoping their event will attract a global audience with the announcement of headliner Conchita Wurst.

The Austrian singer, who won 2014’s Eurovision Song Contest, will take to the stage as the Island hosts UK Pride on July 21st.

IW Pride’s Matthew Bundy said: “IW Pride has become more than just a day event, with hard work by volunteers throughout the year helping to build a strong LGBT+ community, breaking down barriers and raising awareness across our Island.

“By welcoming visitors, old and new, and encouraging donations, organisers aim to build a sustainable event for years to come.

“Come and join our family friendly, inclusive event and become part of a global celebration.”

You can book you free ticket at www.iwpride.org