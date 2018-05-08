Make new furry friends

Get up close and personal with the Isle of Wight Zoo’s wide range of residents, from lions and tigers to monkeys and meerkats.

Home of The Wildheart Trust, the charitable zoo specialises in the care of rescued big cats and other animals. Located opposite the sandy beaches of Sandown, the zoo provides the perfect day out for all the family. Daily Walking Safaris are a stimulating and fun way to find out more about your favourite furry friends. Yaverland Rd, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB