Family fun on the water
Enjoy a free and fun-packed weekend on the water with British Marine Isle of Wight on May 12th and 13th.
The Fun on the Water event will include opportunities to try paddle boarding, sailing, kayaking, RIB rides, windsurfing and much more.
Experience a man-overboard retrieval, RNLI demonstrations plus a HM Coastguard helicopter fly past (dependant on operational requirements).
The event takes place at Cowes Yacht Haven between 10am and 4pm each day.
See www.bmfiw.org for more information.
