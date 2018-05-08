Family fun on the water

Enjoy a free and fun-packed weekend on the water with British Marine Isle of Wight on May 12th and 13th .

The Fun on the Water event will include opportunities to try paddle boarding, sailing, kayaking, RIB rides, windsurfing and much more.

Experience a man-overboard retrieval, RNLI demonstrations plus a HM Coastguard helicopter fly past (dependant on operational requirements).

The event takes place at Cowes Yacht Haven between 10am and 4pm each day.