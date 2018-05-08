Explore the extraordinary

New for 2018, The Needles has introduced its Sega Active Zone, featuring the world-famous Sonic the Hedgehog. The attraction is also showing the highly anticipated sequel to the smash-hit attraction film Return to the Lost World in its 4D cinema.

While you’re there, try out the refurbished and extended Jurassic Adventure Golf Course, which is fantastic fun for all the family. During May, The Needles is also offering ‘free’ family entertainment, with a host of new acts. www.theneedles.co.uk