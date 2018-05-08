Dino expeditions
With displays of fossils from the Isle of Wight and around the world, The Dinosaur Expeditions, Conservation and Palaeoart Centre is a must visit for fossil fanatics.
Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, between 10am and 4pm, the centre, at the Dinosaur Farm, on the Military Road, near Brighstone, also provides children’s activities, has a Palaeoart exhibition and a fossil gift shop. The centre is open every day during the school holidays, when it also hosts public fossil-hunting trips. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or go online at, www.dinosaurexpeditions.co.uk
