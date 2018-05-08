A bright and airy space to enjoy all year round

A new trend in home improvement is emerging as homeowners seek to combine the warmth and room-like feel of an extension with the bright airiness and cost of a conservatory. We spoke to an Island couple about their project to merge the two…

Word of mouth and a good reputation go a long way on the Isle of Wight and so when White Windows Ltd were recommended as the go-to company for a new conservatory, a Freshwater couple were happy to take a leap of faith.

The result was ‘exactly what they wanted’ – a light-filled garden room, creating plenty of additional space and a more open-plan style of living, which can be enjoyed all-year round.

The team at White Windows Ltd installed an Ultraframe LivinRoom roof, which creates a room-like feel with extra insulation and reduced heat loss, while the surrounding brick structure made the conservatory feel more like an orangery.

The project also included the use of self-cleaning Climate Aqua glass, which is tinted to ensure the conservatory remains a comfortable temperature whatever the weather.

The couple are desperate to put their new space to good use, as an additional lounge area and dining room, but have had to remain patient while work continues in other parts of the house.

The customer said: “We haven’t had a proper opportunity to use the conservatory yet because we now have other work going on but as soon as we get the chance to relax out there we will and I’m sure it will be absolutely lovely. We would definitely recommend White Windows Ltd, they were competitively priced and they got the conservatory up really quickly. It’s exactly what we wanted.”

Managing director Matt Foreman said: “Orangeries and mock orangeries are becoming really popular with customers now, as they bring the warm feel of a room with the light of a conservatory. Having a seamless flow from the lounge or kitchen makes it feel like a proper room.

“The total job time on a project of this size is roughly three to four weeks from start to finish. We understand customers would like to get in and enjoy their new room as soon as they can and with as little disruption as possible. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver a quality project and timescale that exceeds the expectations of our customers.”

Aside from conservatories, orangeries and extensions, White Windows Ltd, based in Dodnor Park, Newport, specialises in composite, bifold and triple-track doors, sash, vertical sliding and casement windows, as well as structures such as car ports and canopies.

