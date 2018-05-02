The First One Life Festival 2018
The One Life Festival is the first ever festival on the Isle of Wight specifically for an audience of adults with learning disabilities and those on the Autistic spectrum.
A non-profit making initiative founded by Paul and Barrie who wanted to give adults with LD the opportunity to experience a festival in a safe environment where the focus was completely on them.
The Festival is receiving a tremendous response from people on the Island, with many people looking to attend, people offering their time to volunteer provide entertainments, stalls and general support.
It has been a humbling experience so far how supportive the community has been.
Paul Elvins and Barrie Wade, inspired by a similar event in Scotland, say they will stage bands, host catering vans and offer extra activities, but their ticket holders will all have extra needs.
Paul explains:
“We wanted to create…a completely safe environment for people with learning disabilities to let their hair down, enjoy themselves and be part of a festival experience.
“The idea…is everybody will have learning disabilities. Everyone will understand that everyone has learning disabilities – all of the traders, all of the bands. So it will be less pressured.”