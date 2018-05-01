Riverfest 2018

Head down to Newport Quay on May 19th for a day full of family fun…

The 11th annual Riverfest, organised by the Island’s Footprint Trust in celebration of the Isle of Wight’s water-courses, will offer a range of activities and free entertainment.

Dance groups, pirate displays, a traditional funfair and workshops will all be available.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF, its 1936 high-speed launch 102 will be at the event, alongside a display of vintage and classic motorcycles.

Young people will have the chance to explore creatures living in the River Medina and there will be opportunities to paddle in a canoe.

Dozens of charities and other organisations will also be on hand to promote different services and support that’s available to Island residents.

Beverley Thompson, of Southern Water, said: “We’re delighted to be at Riverfest this year.

“Fun, engaging community events like this gives us a fantastic opportunity to talk to our customers in a face-to-face environment.”

For more details, contact The Footprint Trust on 01983 822282 or e-mail [email protected]